Heritage Wealth Management LLC Acquires 328 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 134.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 289.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

SMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $162.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.15. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $133.36 and a 12 month high of $254.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.21 and its 200 day moving average is $160.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.38 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 29.53%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

See Also: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.