Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 9.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 832 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,318,000 after acquiring an additional 15,515 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 104,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,031 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,357,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,947,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,810,412,000 after acquiring an additional 44,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total value of $1,790,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.80, for a total value of $5,478,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,421 shares of company stock worth $34,852,502 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $504.11 on Thursday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.80 and a 1 year high of $557.55. The stock has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 131.97 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $521.60 and its 200-day moving average is $496.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $459.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.95.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

