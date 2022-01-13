Heritage Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,198,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $752,139,000 after acquiring an additional 99,917 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,063,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,857,000 after acquiring an additional 460,892 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,412,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,270,000 after acquiring an additional 43,391 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,405,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,660,000 after acquiring an additional 84,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,778,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,275,000 after acquiring an additional 193,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.83.

RBA opened at $61.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1 year low of $50.61 and a 1 year high of $76.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.36%.

In related news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $106,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $121,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

