Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Acquired by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at $112,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 212,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 32.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 223.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BAH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.29.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,336,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $85.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.69. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $75.15 and a one year high of $100.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.40%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

