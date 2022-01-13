Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EVRG. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

EVRG stock opened at $66.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.21 and a 200-day moving average of $65.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Evergy has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $69.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.21. Evergy had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.95%.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder purchased 6,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.55 per share, with a total value of $424,889.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 132,320 shares of company stock worth $8,686,196 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Evergy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Evergy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 111,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 5.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Evergy in the third quarter valued at $2,560,000. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

