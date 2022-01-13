BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Hits New 1-Year High at $36.78

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.78 and last traded at $36.78, with a volume of 336942 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.47.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BNPQY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($70.45) to €63.00 ($71.59) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of BNP Paribas to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from €55.00 ($62.50) to €60.00 ($68.18) in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($70.45) to €65.00 ($73.86) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BNP Paribas to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from €69.00 ($78.41) to €70.00 ($79.55) in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BNP Paribas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.06.

The firm has a market cap of $92.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.38.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 19.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BNP Paribas SA will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BNP Paribas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BNPQY)

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

