Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target Raised to $61.00 at UBS Group

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AFL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a sell rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.67.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $63.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.45 and a 200-day moving average of $55.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $63.89.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aflac will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $387,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $571,971.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,431,405. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 2.9% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its stake in Aflac by 0.4% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 42,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 30,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.0% during the second quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

