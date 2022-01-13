BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 52,786 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 395,926 shares.The stock last traded at $14.06 and had previously closed at $15.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioAtla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.64.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts forecast that BioAtla, Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

In other BioAtla news, CFO Richard A. Waldron sold 3,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $97,913.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 24,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $560,112.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,328 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,887 over the last ninety days. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of BioAtla by 212.2% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 404,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,911,000 after acquiring an additional 275,038 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioAtla during the second quarter valued at about $1,079,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BioAtla by 16.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,746,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,175,000 after buying an additional 669,358 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioAtla during the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioAtla during the third quarter valued at about $5,258,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB)

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

