R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.33

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.33 and last traded at $11.33, with a volume of 40119 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.18.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded R. R. Donnelley & Sons from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of $820.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.28.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 3.96%. R. R. Donnelley & Sons’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

In other R. R. Donnelley & Sons news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 272.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 9,187 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company Profile (NYSE:RRD)

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Statement Printing, Labels, Packaging, Supply Chain Management, Forms and Business Process Outsourcing. The Commercial Print segment provides various commercial printing products and offer a full range of branded materials including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters and promotional items.

