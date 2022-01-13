IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) Trading Up 0.5%

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP)’s share price was up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.23 and last traded at $2.21. Approximately 66,512 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 38,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.89.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales had a negative return on equity of 46.07% and a negative net margin of 366.08%. The company had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 74.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 26,157 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 256.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 289.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.03% of the company’s stock.

About IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP)

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA engages in the management of shopping centers and office buildings. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Malls, Offices Sales & Development, and Others. The Shopping Malls segment includes the operation and development of shopping centers, lease of retail stores, and other spaces.

