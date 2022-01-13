Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) Shares Down 33.3%

Shares of Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) dropped 33.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 2,865 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 8,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Separately, DNB Markets lowered shares of Pgs Asa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $103.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.49.

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $141.70 million for the quarter. Pgs Asa had a negative return on equity of 29.98% and a negative net margin of 26.55%.

Pgs Asa Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PGSVY)

PGS ASA provides seismic images and 3D data describing and data processing services. The firm operates through the following segments: Marine Contract, MultiClient and External Imaging. The Marine Contact segment includes management of projects and customer relationships pertaining to seismic data acquires under excusive contracts.

