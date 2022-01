China BlueChemical (OTCMKTS:CBLUY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.98

China BlueChemical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CBLUY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.98 and last traded at $6.98, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average of $6.98.

About China BlueChemical (OTCMKTS:CBLUY)

China BlueChemical Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells mineral fertilizers and chemical products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Urea, Phosphorus and Compound Fertiliser, Methanol, and Others segments. It offers urea; mono-ammonium phosphate, di-ammonium phosphate, and compound fertilizers; methanol; and bulk blending fertilizers, and polyformaldehyde and woven plastic bags.

