Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 167,100 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 312.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,100 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $18,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in R. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Ryder System by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ryder System by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,314,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $687,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,272 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ryder System by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Ryder System during the 3rd quarter worth $588,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 77,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $370,460.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on R. Stephens lifted their price target on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $79.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.86. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.36 and a 52-week high of $93.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.46. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

