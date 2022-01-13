Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 31,100 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,100 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $19,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 24.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 123.9% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $158.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $99.82 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.32. The company has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.65.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.46.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

