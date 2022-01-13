Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $65.19 Million Holdings in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,778,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 288,946 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 2.92% of Criteo worth $65,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 7.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 22.2% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 4.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRTO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Criteo from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

CRTO opened at $36.79 on Thursday. Criteo S.A. has a 1-year low of $17.64 and a 1-year high of $46.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.50.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $211.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.05 million. Criteo had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Criteo S.A. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Criteo news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 10,763 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $441,390.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 135,108 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $5,473,225.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,911 shares of company stock worth $5,916,006 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

