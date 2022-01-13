Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Shares Purchased by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bumble were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMBL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Bumble by 82.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bumble by 26.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Bumble in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,321,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bumble in the second quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Bumble by 25.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bumble from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James raised Bumble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Bumble from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bumble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bumble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.82.

Shares of BMBL opened at $32.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Bumble Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.60 and a 12 month high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $200.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.53 million. Bumble had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 41.61%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bumble Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

