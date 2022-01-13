Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 19,367 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 311,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,367 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $22,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.78.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $94.82 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $95.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.27 and its 200 day moving average is $76.98. The stock has a market cap of $171.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $5,404,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,215,967 shares of company stock valued at $99,998,579 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.