$0.42 EPS Expected for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) will report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 42.02%. The business had revenue of $173.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $25.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.58. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.69 and a 52 week high of $29.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.14%.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Larry W. Ross purchased 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.52 per share, with a total value of $40,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Allison purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.38 per share, for a total transaction of $126,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 11,650 shares of company stock worth $287,358. 8.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 16,345 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 703,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,362,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $918,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,058,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,434,000 after purchasing an additional 59,508 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

