Coin98 (C98) One Day Volume Tops $48.85 Million

Coin98 (CURRENCY:C98) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One Coin98 coin can currently be bought for $2.46 or 0.00005597 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $454.88 million and $48.85 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Coin98 has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Splintershards (SPS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000398 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00009833 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Artex (ARTEX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Adadex Tools (ADAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 Coin Profile

Coin98 is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Coin98

