JCDecaux SA (EPA:DEC) Receives €22.62 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of JCDecaux SA (EPA:DEC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €22.62 ($25.70).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DEC. UBS Group set a €16.40 ($18.64) price target on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.20 ($27.50) price objective on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €23.80 ($27.05) price objective on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

DEC stock opened at €22.44 ($25.50) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €23.06. JCDecaux has a 12-month low of €27.02 ($30.70) and a 12-month high of €36.90 ($41.93).

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

