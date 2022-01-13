Analysts Set DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) PT at $132.24

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.18.
Several brokerages have weighed in on DKS. Zacks Investment Research raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.
In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Chairman Edward W. Stack purchased 227,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,038,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $2,030,171.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
DKS stock opened at $115.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.57 and a 200-day moving average of $117.34. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $64.20 and a 12-month high of $147.39.
DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.
About DICK’S Sporting Goods
Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.
