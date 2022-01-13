Analysts Set DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) PT at $132.24

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.18.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DKS. Zacks Investment Research raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Chairman Edward W. Stack purchased 227,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,038,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $2,030,171.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.3% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,675 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 30.0% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 290,522 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $34,796,000 after buying an additional 67,066 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at $10,383,000. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.6% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at about $264,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DKS stock opened at $115.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.57 and a 200-day moving average of $117.34. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $64.20 and a 12-month high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.