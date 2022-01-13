HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE)

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 101.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CUE. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CUE opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.45. Cue Biopharma has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $18.42.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 654.55% and a negative return on equity of 65.79%. The business had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 14.8% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 3.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 23.3% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 305,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 57,808 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 229.0% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 667,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after purchasing an additional 464,418 shares during the period. 53.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

