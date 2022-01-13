HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE)

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 101.82% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CUE. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.
Shares of NASDAQ CUE opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.45. Cue Biopharma has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $18.42.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 14.8% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 3.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 23.3% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 305,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 57,808 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 229.0% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 667,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after purchasing an additional 464,418 shares during the period. 53.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Cue Biopharma Company Profile
Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.
