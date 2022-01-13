Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 7.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth $53,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 16.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PKG shares. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $134.00 on Thursday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $124.78 and a 52-week high of $156.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.51 and its 200 day moving average is $138.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.91.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.96%.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

