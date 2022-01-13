Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.97 Million Stock Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,858 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,060,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,263,000 after buying an additional 205,663 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,086,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,160,000 after buying an additional 1,089,928 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,515,000 after buying an additional 106,099 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,513,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,840,000 after buying an additional 505,075 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,323,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,425,000 after buying an additional 78,047 shares during the period. 51.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC cut their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.56.

AGI stock opened at $7.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -123.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $9.38.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.49 million. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently -166.64%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

