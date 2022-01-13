Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) was upgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.30.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $39.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 3.60. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $40.65.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 318.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 606,969 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Ovintiv by 26.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Ovintiv by 48.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 19,535 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 94,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

