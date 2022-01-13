Trebia Acquisition (NYSE:TREB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 81,475 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,050,646 shares.The stock last traded at $9.98 and had previously closed at $9.96.

TREB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Trebia Acquisition in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Trebia Acquisition in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Trebia Acquisition alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.94.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $185,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Trebia Acquisition by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,149,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,379,000 after acquiring an additional 26,909 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Trebia Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,475,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Trebia Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Trebia Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

About Trebia Acquisition (NYSE:TREB)

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Trebia Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trebia Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.