Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Barclays

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a hold rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, October 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $113.23 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $58.35 and a 1 year high of $117.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.33.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $364,906.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total value of $721,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,147,774 shares of company stock worth $121,041,011. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,479,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

