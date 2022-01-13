Scotiabank Raises APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $38.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist raised APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.71.

Get APA alerts:

NASDAQ APA opened at $32.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.23. APA has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $33.09.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that APA will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of APA by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of APA by 2.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of APA by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of APA by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 102,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of APA by 3.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.