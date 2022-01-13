Franklin Universal Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:FT)

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.

Franklin Universal Trust has increased its dividend by 32.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Franklin Universal Trust stock opened at $8.26 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.26. Franklin Universal Trust has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $8.79.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 892,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 10.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,926 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 4.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. 17.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

