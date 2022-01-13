Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51,118 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $12,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 33.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 32.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 76.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the second quarter valued at $238,000. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LECO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

In other Lincoln Electric news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total value of $11,214,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $524,798.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $137.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.61. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.52 and a 52 week high of $148.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.45%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

