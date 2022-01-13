Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Holdings Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,839,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,789 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of Zebra Technologies worth $2,494,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartline Investment Corp raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 17,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,909,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 22.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,185,000 after acquiring an additional 16,427 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 1,640.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 10.5% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $588.43.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.87, for a total value of $6,038,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.00, for a total value of $910,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,288 shares of company stock worth $9,227,267. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $538.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $380.64 and a fifty-two week high of $615.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $588.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $561.77. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

