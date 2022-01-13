Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $69.17 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 16,071 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Lockheed Martin worth $69,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 117,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.6% in the second quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 77,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,279,000 after buying an additional 12,125 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 89,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 125,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $385.28.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $361.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $99.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $345.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.81. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

