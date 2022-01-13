Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ADM. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.92.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $70.42 on Wednesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12-month low of $49.28 and a 12-month high of $70.95. The stock has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 31.97%.

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

