Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 16,427 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,427 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $46,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 465,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,730,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 63,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,581,000 after purchasing an additional 37,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $396,000. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $538.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $588.22 and its 200-day moving average is $561.77. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $380.64 and a twelve month high of $615.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total value of $44,979.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.87, for a total transaction of $6,038,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,288 shares of company stock worth $9,227,267. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $588.43.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

