Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.16% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 144,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 29,002 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 378,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,426,000 after acquiring an additional 55,297 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $32.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.56 and a 200 day moving average of $31.53. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $33.36.

