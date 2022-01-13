Gladstone Investment Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th.

Gladstone Investment has increased its dividend by 2.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

GAIN opened at $16.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.63. The company has a market cap of $558.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.56. Gladstone Investment has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $17.15.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.12). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 157.21% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $18.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gladstone Investment news, President David A. R. Dullum purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $49,620.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Gladstone Investment by 100.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 7.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Gladstone Investment by 19.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the period. 12.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

