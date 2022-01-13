Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Downgraded to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ZNGA. Barclays decreased their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $9.86 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.67 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Zynga has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zynga will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $37,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $421,088.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,822 shares of company stock valued at $557,724 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Zynga by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Zynga by 13.7% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Zynga by 9.2% during the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in Zynga by 3.4% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 57,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Zynga by 5.3% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 40,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

