VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of CDC opened at $71.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.59. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $53.36 and a twelve month high of $71.44.

