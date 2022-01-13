Coastline Trust Co Has $382,000 Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 40.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,770 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Western Union were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Western Union by 289.2% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 369,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,486,000 after acquiring an additional 274,532 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Western Union by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 352,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,118,000 after acquiring an additional 31,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Western Union by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,872,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,516,000 after buying an additional 298,893 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Western Union during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,566,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Western Union by 286.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,419,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,585,000 after buying an additional 1,792,934 shares during the period. 98.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WU shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BTIG Research cut shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

NYSE WU opened at $18.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.21. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 311.01% and a net margin of 16.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 47.47%.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

