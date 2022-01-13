BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Acquired by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,380 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 197.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BHP opened at $67.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BHP Group has a one year low of $51.88 and a one year high of $82.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.47 and a 200 day moving average of $62.55.

Several equities analysts have commented on BHP shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

