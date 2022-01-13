Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 99,364 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 21.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 568,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,364 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $22,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 278.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 95,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 70,157 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 457,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,690,000 after purchasing an additional 228,646 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,475,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,282,000 after acquiring an additional 37,922 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 638,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,881,000 after acquiring an additional 69,206 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,097,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on VIAC. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

In other news, Director Shari Redstone bought 27,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

VIAC stock opened at $34.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.58. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.29 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.55.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.