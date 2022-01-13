Coastline Trust Co Purchases 75 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Cummins were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 47.8% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $231.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.19. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.38 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.64.

In related news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $2,083,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

