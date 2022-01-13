Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 373,537 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 662.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 429,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 373,537 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.12% of The Carlyle Group worth $20,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 198.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 11,960 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CG. Bank of America began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.27.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $16,472,020.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 1,500,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $87,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,766,565 shares of company stock worth $221,247,421. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CG opened at $52.75 on Thursday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.18 and a 12 month high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.21.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 36.86%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.72%.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

