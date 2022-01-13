Coastline Trust Co Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYX. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 19,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $884,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $385,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,672,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 102,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after acquiring an additional 36,442 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYX opened at $116.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.55. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.20 and a fifty-two week high of $118.99.

