Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $21,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,341,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,526,654,000 after purchasing an additional 983,136 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth about $210,874,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,729,500.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 345,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,218,000 after buying an additional 345,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,880,000 after purchasing an additional 301,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,609,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,055,342,000 after purchasing an additional 265,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.45, for a total value of $740,361.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.29, for a total transaction of $513,919.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,805 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,499. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $239.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.78, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.75. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.91 and a 1-year high of $343.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $275.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.68.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $360.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.32.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

