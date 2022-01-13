Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,136 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,673 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Boeing were worth $19,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 105.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,472 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,423 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Boeing by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,948,368,000 after buying an additional 1,111,415 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,059,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,368,000 after purchasing an additional 405,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $781,893,000 after purchasing an additional 397,352 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.70.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $217.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.80 billion, a PE ratio of -14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.51. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $185.26 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.37.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

