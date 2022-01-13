Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 7,132 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,928 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 7,132 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $25,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at $72,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.45.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $288.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $283.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.21. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $230.15 and a one year high of $299.20. The firm has a market cap of $70.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.36.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 37.46%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.