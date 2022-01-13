Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $24.30 Million Stock Holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.87% of Ingevity worth $24,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Ingevity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Ingevity by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 63.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 20,465 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 0.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 193,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,805,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $73.93 on Thursday. Ingevity Co. has a twelve month low of $63.43 and a twelve month high of $89.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $376.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.29 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 35.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NGVT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingevity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

