Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 139,134 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.07% of Paychex worth $26,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1,135.0% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 84.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 29.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total value of $20,146,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $13,841,946.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 265,586 shares of company stock worth $35,500,659. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.21.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $128.28 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $138.96. The firm has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.56 and a 200-day moving average of $118.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

