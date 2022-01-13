Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,353 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.18% of Celanese worth $28,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Celanese in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Celanese by 111.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Celanese in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Celanese from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.40.

In other news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $87,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CE stock opened at $172.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.28. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $115.42 and a 1 year high of $176.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.99.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 35.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 18.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.03%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

